Zayn Malik sparks Mumbai tour rumours after cryptic teaser

Zayn Malik sparks Mumbai tour rumors after cryptic teaser

Zayn Malik is finally going to India? At least fans think so.

The One Direction famed singer’s desi admirers are convinced that he will announce a concert in Mumbai soon after a cryptic teaser.

Elle India posted a faceless clip featuring only the hands of the person with a caption that read, “From Bradford to Pennsylvania to Mumbai, this voice has been living in our heads rent-free.”

“Can you guess who it is?” they added. Fans quickly flooded the comments section with the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker’s name.

Meanwhile, some took it as a major hint for his potential concert during the upcoming tour, following his album, titled Konnakol, release.

One supporter wrote with a teary eyes emoji, “this is a sign that he's coming to india.”

Another added, “Dang it !!! Fire, welcome to our desi king! Now all we need is him going to India with Konnakol.”

A third speculated, writing, “MUMBAI DATE ON THE ASIAN PART OF THE TOUR!!!???!”

A fifth asked curiously, “wdym mumbai huh???”

While the Die For Me singer hasn’t visited the country despite his fans’ yearning, this is not the first time he will be gracing the magazine cover.

In February 2018, Zayn, 33, made history as the first male star to feature on the cover of ELLE India.

He covered the April 2021 issue of GQ India, shot by Petros Kouiouris and styled by Marcus Paul.

And most recently Zayn appeared in a high-fashion spread wearing Manish Malhotra designed sherwanis and traditional Indian outfits for Harper's Bazaar India’s July 2024 edition.