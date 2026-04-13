Camila Cabello shares personal message with fans on special day

Camila Cabello personally shares emotional message with fans on special day

Camila Cabello is celebrating the latest milestone of her third studio album, titled Familia.

The Señorita hitmaker marked the fourth anniversary of her record, which includes Bam Bam (feat. Ed Sheeran) and Don't Go Yet.

Taking to her social media account on Friday, April 10, the 29-year-old American singer-songwriter, shared an emotional message via X (formerly Twitter).

“I can’t believe yesterday was four years of familia…,” she began. “This album brings back so many memories of dancing and having the best times.”

The former Fifth Harmony star then expressed gratitude towards fans, writing, “thanks for loving it as much as I do.”

For the unversed, Camila, who is currently dating Henry Junior Chalhoub, released Familia on April 8, 2022, through Epic Records.

She wrote the album during the COVID-19 pandemic between 2020 and 2021 with producers including Mike Sabath, Ricky Reed, Edgar Barrera, and Cheche Alara.

Since Familia, the Shameless songstress released her fourth studio album, titled C, XOXO, on June 28, 2024. Her new era was spearheaded by the single I Luv It, released in March 2024.

A "Magic City Edition" of C,XOXO was later released on September 6, 2024, featuring additional tracks including Godspeed.

As of now, there is no release date for a new full-length studio album, commonly referred to by fans as CC5.

Although she has been reported to be back in the studio working on new music in early 2026, no official news has been shared yet.