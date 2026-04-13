Prince William ‘changes' royal succession protocol after Harry heartbreak

Prince William has out in a plan in place, determined not to repeat the same mistakes that he and his brother Prince Harry had to go through in the past.

The two sons of King Charles are not on speaking terms and royal authors have revealed that the separation from his brother had a great impact of William as he left devastated.

The future king is still angry at his brother but his heartbreak has led to a new policy he has implemented for his three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

According to royal experts, after living through the dynamic of the Heir-Spare, he is focussed on changing the “inherent imbalance built into the succession system, and the emotional consequences that can come with it”.

Sources have insisted that William has taken a strong step to make sure that Charlotte and Louis are not only financially compensated but also have the “confidence, independence and the opportunities to carve out their lives”.

“The goal is to prevent them from feeling confined by their roles, or caught in the same cycle of frustration and limited autonomy that has affected previous generations.”

Another insider defined it as an “insurance policy” that William has set up which is not exactly a formal arrangement but an unwritten protocol he has put in place.

Prince Harry has expressed his feelings on the matter extensively in his bombshell memoir Spare, which turned into William’s efforts to completely “rewrite” the narrative.

“William is determined that Charlotte and Louis grow up feeling just as valued and purposeful as George, rather than existing in his shadow,” the source continued.

“It’s about giving them agency and identity in their own right, so they never feel like supporting players in someone else’s story.”