Renowned British TV host Eamonn Holmes speaks for first time since stroke

Eamonn Holmes, veteran television host opens up for the first time about the stroke ordeal suffered last week.

His son Declan provided an update saying he is recovering and “doing OK.”

Just hours after the son provided a health update on his father’s hospitalization, Holmes, 66, himself shared a message from his bed.

He took to his Instagram handle, shared two snaps of his two granddaughters holding up a sign reading “Get well soom”—and pointed to the spelling error.

Holmes captioned the post, “Got this first thing, this morning, from my two lovely granddaughters, so now doing my best to get well SOOM!!”

This Morning, host expressed his appreciation for the good wishes from fans, which he termed as a source of strength.

While on Sunday, April 12, Eamonn‘s son described the stroke as a shock.

He said, “What happened came as a real shock, but dad is doing OK given the circumstances and we’re taking it one step at a time.”

Eamonn’s outlet confirmed on Saturday, April 11 that “Eamonn was taken ill last week and it was later confirmed he had suffered a stroke.

Holmes is a recognized face of British broadcasting with decades of experience.

He had been appearing on Sky News and ITV until he joined GB News in 2022 to anchor its broadcast program, This Morning, co-hosted by Ellie Costello.

Eamonn has been fighting chronic back pain since 2021.

In May 2025, he revealed that his recovery had suffered a setback after experiencing a “flare-up” in his neck and head muscles.

Eamonn’s health challenges developed after he underwent back surgery in 2022, and since then he has relied on a walking frame and wheelchair for everyday movement.

Even after the 2023 spinal and neck procedure, his mobility remains a challenge.