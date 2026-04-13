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Is Microsoft shutting down Outlook Lite for Android users?

Outlook Lite has never been available on iOS, and has only been designed for Android users with lower-powered devices

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 13, 2026

Is Microsoft shutting down Outlook Lite for Android users?
Is Microsoft shutting down Outlook Lite for Android users?

Microsoft’s decision to scrap one of its long-running mobile email apps may pose security risks as users are driven toward alternatives.

The world’s leading IT company has confirmed that Outlook Lite, the app designed targeting the Android users, will stop working in just six weeks.

That means, after May 25, this Android app will no longer be accessible for its users anymore.

Microsoft has locked in final death date for Outlook Lite on Android, which will “officially lose all mailbox access” on that deadline, “as Microsoft shifts its focus to the feature-rich Outlook Mobile,” as reported by an online tech portal, Neowin.

According to the outlet, there’s little potential that the decision would affect the large number of Android users, as the company has purposefully restricted app downloading since October 6, 2025.

While the mailbox access will stop working, Microsoft states that users' accounts won’t be disabled or deleted.

According to Microsoft, "shifting users to the main Outlook app guarantees stronger security updates and support.”

Outlook Mobile is now the regular version across Android and iOS, while Outlook Lite, Android’s built-in option, is gone.

For context, Outlook Lite has never been available on iOS, and has only been designed for Android users with lower-powered devices.

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