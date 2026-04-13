Karol G takes over Coachella main stage after Justin Bieber: Full setlist

Karol G brought the Latin culture to 2026 Coachella Music Festival!

The 35-year-old Colombian singer made history as the first Latina woman headlining act at the festival on Sunday night (April 12) in Indio, Calif.

Prior to her set, many fans speculated online as she was 30 minutes late for her performance, with some guessing technical difficulties with the stage, while others guessed it was due to the winds, which caused Anyma to cancel his set on night one.

While she may have hit the stage late, Karol brought an electric performance complete with an elaborate stage design, many costume changes, a slew of dancers, a giant parrot and even an all female Mariachi group.

She also had a few special guests, from Mariah Angeliq to Becky G, and a medley performance from Wisin. Karol even debuted a new song!

Just days before her Coachella performance during weekend one, Karol G teased what fans could expect from her first concert in nearly two years while on Call Her Daddy.

Keep reading below to see Karol G’s complete set list from 2026 Coachella weekend one…

1. LATINA FOREVA

2. Un Gatito Me Llamó

3. OKI DOKI

4. Tá OK (REMIX)

5. EL MAKINON (with special guest Mariah Angeliq)

6. S91

7. Tropicoqueta

8. Papasito

9. Negrita de Mis Pesares

10. Ese Hombre Es Malo

11. Mamiii (with special guest Becky G)

12. A Su Boca La Amo (Interlude)

13. GATÚBELA

14. New Song with Cigarettes After Sex

15. Bandida Entrenada

16. OJOS FERRARI

17. Medley performed by special guest Wisin

18. Ivonny Bonita

19. TQG

20. AMARGURA

21. Tusa

22. Mi Tierra



At the end, Karol cut off her performance of “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido” to close out the show with “PROVENZA” following her delayed start.