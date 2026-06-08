Taylor Lautner reveals major baby news: ‘Our little secret is now yours’

Taylor Lautner and his wife Tay Lautner shared major news about their first baby.

Revealing a “little secret,” the couple who tied the knot in 2022, announce the sex of their unborn child.

Via a joint Instagram post on Sunday, June 7, the Twilight star and his wife posted a video of themselves capturing their raw reaction after learning the delightful news for the first time.

“Our little secret is now yours,” they captioned the social media post.

The video opens with Taylor, 34, and Tay, 29, sitting on a couch while looking at a laptop. They cover their eyes while they click on a prompt to reveal their baby’s sex. However, there is another button for them to click.

The couple proceeds to close their eyes again while clicking the next prompt. “Oh my gosh, that’s a lot of steps,” Taylor says.

The website then asks them a third time. The couple looks at the screen while clicking the prompt, and Taylor tells Tay, “I love you.”

After they click the prompt, the Grown Ups 2 alum throws his arms in the air while excitedly screaming and the soon to be mother of a baby girl covers her mouth. Text that reads “girl” in pink appears on the screen.

The couple exchanged hugs as the pregnant wife started to cry. “We did it,” Taylor coaxed her.