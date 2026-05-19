Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward make unexpected move at Chelsea Flower Show

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh joined members of the royal family on the 2026 edition of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, but chose a different style to make an entry.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were in attendance along with Princess Anne to watch the world-famous horticultural show on Monday. They all arrived in their usual vehicles, but in a footage shared by the King’s Guards, it was revealed that Sophie and Edward chose a white van instead.

While the exact reason for the choice was not explained, but it was considered an unusual choice by the couple. Some suggested that it is possible that Sophie and Edward brought a van because they were planning on bringing back some plants home.

It would not be a far-fetched thought as Sophie in particular appeared in her element for the show. Dressed in a pastel pink ensemble, the royal was seen carrying her Plants for Pollinators guide, suggesting that she may be looking to pick out some new additions for her garden.

This year, she had also joined forced with Alan Williams of Landform Consultants to design her first garden, which the Royal Family said will “sit at the heart of the Royal Windsor Flower Show” for 2026.

Sophie previously shared that she was “slightly nerve-wracked” about her display but shared that a lot of thought has gone into the design, particularly to be friendly to a range of pollinating insects and not just bees.