Royal family marks debut of ‘hidden' member at special event

King Charles and Queen Camilla were joined by members of the royal family on Monday for the annual Chelsea Flower Show in London, and a special member made their debut.

Even though the monarch has slimmed down the monarchy and have kept the focus on the senior working members, one beloved member delighted the public for the first time.

The Duke of Kent, even 90 years of age continued to support the King, oftentimes appearing in a wheelchair or some form of support. Now, his granddaughter Lady Amelia Windsor, made her very own contribution with the first unveiling of the Boodles Palace Collection.

Dressed in a floral attire, the great-great-granddaughter of George V and Queen Mary, wore the ‘Queen Charlotte’s Cottage’ earrings and pendant, two extraordinary designs from the ‘Palace’ collection.

The environment and horticulture happen to the King’s passion. The monarch himself is fully involved in the show as he unveiled The King’s Foundation Curious Garden, a collaborative exhibit designed to inspire public interest in gardening, featuring Sir David Beckham, and TV gardener Alan Titchmarsh.

Lady Amelia is not a working member of the royal family but is considered to be the most beautiful one. Moroever, she remains low-key and pursues a modelling career of her own.

However, the 30-year-old taking on a rare royal-related project indicates that Charles has a good pick of members for duties especially as uncertainty looms around Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.