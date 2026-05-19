Prince Harry's uncle drops surprising update on marriage

Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer has embarked on a new journey of his life with his new partner, Cat Jarman.

Charles Spencer, who's Prince William and Harry's uncle, tied the knot with Professor Cat at a private ceremony held in Arizona on Friday.

The 61-year-old's new wife is a Norwegian archaeologist. It is the Earl's fourth marriage.

In a joint statement on Tuesday, the couple confirmed: "We both feel so incredibly lucky to have progressed from being colleagues, to friendship, to deep love and connection. Each stage of our relationship has been underpinned by laughter and we share a passion for life."

Cat, 43, looked stunning as she wore a white linen dress and heeled shoes for her big day, carrying a bouquet of white roses.

The couple looked incredibly loved-up, holding hands as they walked together in newlywed bliss.

They have been dating for more than two years. Earl was inspiered by her 2021 book, River Kings, which he reviewd on her request.

They have also launched a podcast and worked together on archaeological digs.

It comes after Cat's legal case against the Earl's ex-wife, Countess Spencer, was settled in December last year.

It was reported two months ago that Charles, who lives on the Althorp Estate in Northamptonshire, and Karen had finalised their divorce. The former couple married in 2011.

The count shares one child, Lady Charlotte, with his third wife. The countess posted on Instagram last year confirming that she had moved out of Althorp a year after the separation.

Charles was previously married to Victoria Aitken for eight years, from 1989 to 1997. They spent much of their time in South Africa and share four children together - Lady Kitty, 35, twins Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia, 33, and Viscount Louis, 32.

His second wife was Caroline Freud, the ex-wife of businessman Matthew Freud, to whom he was married for six years. They had two children together, the Hon. Edmund, 22, and Lady Lara, 19.