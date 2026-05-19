Meghan celebrates 8 years of love with Prince Harry: King Charles joins in

Meghan Markle gave a surprise nod to King Charles in an anniversary celebration with Prince Harry.

On May 19, the Duchess of Sussex released a series of unseen photos from her big day, marking her 8th wedding anniversary.

The heartfelt images showcased beaming Harry and Meghan ready to begin a new chapter of their lives in 2018.

Meghan wrote, "Eight years ago today..."

It is important to mention that the daughter-in-law of the royal family also included the monarch in her wedding tribute post.

In one of the black and white pictures, King Charles was seen with Harry and Meghan behind the scenes.

Probably, the photo was taken before the monarch walked down the aisle to the Duchess of Sussex, a heartfelt moment witnessed by the world.

Moreover, Archie and Lilibet's mother also posted wedding reception portraits, showing Harry and Meghan dancing and enjoying their big day.

Notably, it was the first time Meghan included the King in her Instagram post since her return to social media in 2025.

In 2024, the former Suits actress shared a memory board featuring several photos of their seven years of journey.

"Seven years of marriage. A lifetime of stories. Thanks to all of you (whether by our side, or from afar) who have loved and supported us throughout our love story - we appreciate you. Happy anniversary!" she penned.