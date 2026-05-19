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Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie take charge of key task assigned by King

Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh hold conversation in Windsor with political figure
By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 19, 2026

Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie take charge of key task assigned by King
Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie take charge of key task assigned by King  

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie continue performing key tasks assigned by King Charles, and this time it's a key meeting with a political figure.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh welcomed Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, on May 16.

The talks took place during Day 3 of the Royal Windsor Horse Show 2026 in Windsor.

As per a royal family's fan page, the Chairman recalled the historic Presentation of the Akhal Teke horse to Queen Elizabeth II in 1956 during a conversation with Edward and Sophie. 

In the video, it was seen that the royal guests have been presenting gifts to the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh. 

Before meeting Edward and Sophie, Mr Gurbanguly met King Charles at Windsor Castle.

Among other key discussions, the two exchanged warm wishes for the prosperity and well-being of the Turkmen and British people.

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