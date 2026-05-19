Prince Harry, Meghan receive bombshell news on 8th wedding anniversary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received an unsettling update from the UK, particularly as they embark on a new chapter in their lives.

On May 19, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot in front of the whole world. Today marked eight years of their marriage.

As the Sussexes fans' across the world celebraing their love, Harry and Meghan must be 'shocked' to know about King Charles' latest move.

Chris Jackson, a royal photographer, recently hosted an event at the monarch's Highgrove home.

He dropped a series of photos, but one that grabbed the attention was a table where Harry and Meghan's wedding photographers placed. But now it was removed.

This comes as a shock to many. Some viewers believe that it is a normal thing to change settings inside the home.

Grant Harrold discussed the photo controversy on The Royals Uncensored podcast, emphasising that only King Charles has the authority to make such decisions.

"The only person who can move pictures or move things around is the King himself. So it has to be the King’s decision," he said.

Grant claimed that it may be a "deliberate" move made by the monarch.