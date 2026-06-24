Buckingham Palace cancels key event ahead of Sussex visit

The Royal Family had to make a major change in programme at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle after a new warning was delivered to them just two weeks before the Sussexes are expected to arrive in the UK.

The Palace is very particular about following protocols and traditions; hence, the Changing of the Guard ceremonies are considered very important. The public gathers outside the royal residences to watch the spectacle as it is conducted outside in broad daylight.

It was this very reason that the ceremonies were postponed after a dangerous heatwave was expected to hit London.

The soldiers to take part in the event are dressed in bearskin hats and heavy uniforms. Moreover, there are also horses taking part. With the sweltering heat, the soldiers and the animals would be at a major health risk and so would be the spectators gathering around.

“Due to forecasted excessive temperatures this week, including a red heat alert mid-week, there will be some important changes to Ceremonial Operations across London and Windsor,” a statement from the London Army read.

“The well-being of our soldiers, military working horses, and the public who gather in large numbers to watch these events is always our priority. In line with advice from the Met Office and other Government agencies, who are recommending a reduction in travel and outdoor activities, the following changes are in place this week: There will be no ceremonial Guard Changes in Windsor or London on Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday.”

The news comes just as it was revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly accepted King Charles’s offer to stay at the royal residence as they arrive next month.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are expected to accompany them as well.