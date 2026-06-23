King Charles busy distributing medals as Keir Starmer resigns

King Charles celebrated some of Britain's most accomplished figures during a special investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, honouring achievements across sport, healthcare and the arts.

The ceremony marked the King's fifth investiture of 2026 and the 23rd investiture carried out by members of the Royal Family this year.

Among those receiving honours was England football star Georgia Stanway, who was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for her services to association football.

The midfielder, who currently plays for Bayern Munich, has become one of the leading figures in the women's game and played a key role in England's recent successes on the international stage.

Former Katherine Sciver-Brunt was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in recognition of her services to women's cricket and her contribution to communities across Yorkshire.

Widely regarded as one of England's greatest fast bowlers, she enjoyed a distinguished international career spanning nearly two decades.

Healthcare leader Amanda Pritchard received a Damehood for her services to the National Health Service.

As the former Chief Executive of NHS England, Dame Amanda played a pivotal role in steering the health service through some of its most challenging years.

Meanwhile, acclaimed actress Anne Reid was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for her services to drama, recognising a celebrated career that has spanned television, film and theatre.

The Royal Family offered its congratulations to all recipients, celebrating the remarkable achievements of individuals whose work has left a lasting impact on British society.