Prince William, Harry's former aide breaks silence on royal rift

The royal family's former aide Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, who served as a private secretary to Prince William and Prince Harry from 2005 to 2013, has opened up about the rift between the two royal brothers in a new interview.

Lowther-Pinkerton has made shocking claims about the Duke of Sussex's future in the royal fold.

On June 22, the former royal aide offered the rare comment to The Times.

When asked about Harry's rift with William and whether he thinks reconciliation is possible between the brothers, the 65-year-old responded in a diplomatic way, saying: "Do you know what? I think I’d better steer clear of that Harry issue."

"What I would say is that I was and am very fond of him. He has huge redeeming features, and I’m a perennial optimist," he added.

Lowther-Pinkerton is a former SAS soldier and equerry to Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, who served as William and Harry's full-time principal private for nine years, plus a year of part-time service in the role after.

Harry previously revealed his thoughts about returnting to the royal fold, saying that he would love to make amends with his loved ones.

In May 2025, he told BBC News that he "would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point in continuing to fight anymore."

It comes amid reports that Meghan and Harry and their children Archie and Lilibet are planning to visit the UK together for the first time in four years in July.

Next month marks the one-year countdown to the Birmingham edition of Prince Harry's Invictus Games, and the couple has attended Invictus kickoffs together previously.