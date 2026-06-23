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William shares message as Archie, Lilibet head to UK: 'We're celebrating' 

Kensington Palace drops Prince William's new video about crucial mission

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 23, 2026

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William shares message as Archie, Lilibet head to UK: Were celebrating
William shares message as Archie, Lilibet head to UK: 'We're celebrating' 

Prince William shed light on his key mission in a new video message, ahead of his nephew Archie and niece Lilibet's much-anticipated return to the UK in years.

On June 23, a joint post was made by the Prince and Princess of Wales and The Earthshot Prize's Instagram pages in order to mark halfway through the Earthshot mission.

William's team said, "...we’re celebrating five years of real progress. Money is moving. Policy is shifting. Partnerships are forming. Solutions are working."

They introduced their finalists, who, with their incredible ideas bringing positive change globally, be it a "clean air, nature restoration, renewable energy, ocean protection and waste reduction."

Not only that, the Earthshot Prize Founder and President, Prince William, recorded a video message, sharing the purpose behind launching the Earthshot Prize five years ago. 

He said, "At the start of the decade, we launched the largest and most rigorous search for environmental solutions in history. 

"Thousands have been nominated. 75 have become finalists, and 25 have won the Earthshot Prize, each receiving one million pounds to accelerate their work."

He was proud of the finalists for "driving extraordinary change for our planet."

The future King's latest social media appearance came right before the Sussexes' expected UK trip in mid-July. 

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