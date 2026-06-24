Prince William's bold step to fight crucial challenge before becoming King

Kensington Palace shared an important message from the Prince of Wales, who is eyes set on the target before he takes over the throne.

Prince William, who founded the Earthshot Prize in 2020 to find practical solutions for the planet’s biggest problems, has already made meaningful accomplishment with his passion project.

On Tuesday, the royal had celebrated the achievements but also stressed on the action that needs to be taken as time is running out for the planet at the impact assembly for London Climate Action Week.

“Today, we have more than belief, we now have proof,” William said. “Since 2020, 75 finalists have already helped avoid or capture 18 million tonnes of carbon dioxide. They have protected and restored 1.4 million square kilometres of land, ocean and coastline.”

He continued, “They have saved 21 million tonnes of water and they have removed and upcycled or avoided almost half a million tonnes of waste. By 2030, the Prize will have supported 150 finalists.”

William said that the planet “does not have time for an inch by inch change but the proof is now in front of us and history will ask what we did with it.”

King Charles's heir has already been taking meaningful steps to combat key issues and has hinted at big changes that he would be making to the monarchy. The environment is one of the key aspect in his scheme of things.