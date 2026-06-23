Duchess Sophie meets Belinda the Jersey Cow on sustainable farming visit

The Duchess of Edinburgh was seen celebrating sustainable farming during a visit to Trinity Manor Farm in Jersey, where she met one very special local celebrity - a Jersey cow named Belinda.

As Honourary President of LEAF (Linking Environment and Farming), Sophie spent time with farmers and agricultural leaders learning how Jersey's dairy industry is adapting to sustainable and regenerative farming practices while protecting the island's unique environment.

The Duchess was introduced to Belinda and other members of the farm's renowned Jersey cattle herd while hearing how local dairy producers are balancing food production with biodiversity and long-term environmental goals.

Trinity Manor Farm is one of Jersey's most prominent dairy farms, producing millions of litres of milk annually and playing a key role in the island's agricultural sector.

During the engagement, Sophie learned more about LEAF's work promoting climate-friendly farming methods and protecting natural habitats.

Sophie also helped children picking the potatoes and also visited the production facility.

Jersey Dairy has been a pioneer in sustainable agriculture, becoming the first dairy in the world to carry the LEAF Marque on its milk packaging, a globally recognised symbol of environmentally responsible farming.