Princess Anne decides to leave UK before Prince Harry's visit

Princess Anne, known as the hardest-working royal, will leave Britain next month ahead of her nephew Prince Harry's much-awaited trip to the UK.

The Princess Royal, in her role as President of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, will travel to France alongside the Duke of Gloucester on July 1.

The royals will commemorate the 110th anniversary of the Battle of the Somme, one of the most significant and tragic battles of the First World War.

Sarah shared a post on her official Instagram Story, highlighting the King Charles' only sister's upcoming royal engagement.

With the announcement, Sarah expressed her pleasure that the Duke of Gloucester would once again be undertaking an overseas engagement.

Her comment suggested appreciation for seeing the senior royal continue his public duties abroad, making the upcoming visit feel especially meaningful.

Meanwhile, King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Prince Edward will take part in special ceremony in Scotland next week for the annual Royal Week celebrations, scheduled to run from Tuesday 30th June through Friday 3rd July 2026.

On the other hand, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children, Archie and Lilibet, are expected to land in the UK in July for the family's first trip to the country in four years.