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Meghan Markle gives fresh update in new video after big royal offer

Archie, Lilibet set to experience royal perks in much-awaited reunion with King Charles

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Published June 24, 2026

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Meghan Markle gives fresh update in new video after big royal offer

Meghan Markle made an unexpected appearance in a new video amid increasing discussions regarding the Sussexes' upcoming visit to the UK in the coming weeks.

The Duchess of Sussex was featured in a video posted on her lifestyle brand As Ever page, giving fans an update on her summer routine.

Archie and Lilibet's mother was seen carrying a basket full of vegetables and fruits. In another shot, she was seen enjoying her brand's tea in a beautiful backdrop.

The caption reads, "A basket full of summer."

According to sources, Prince Harry and his family if they visit UK for Invictus Games promotional events, are being offered a royal stay.

King Charles has opened doors for his grandsons, Archie and Lilibet, to enjoy royal perks.

Many royal houses came to mind for fans, but according to People, the couple and their children may stay at Althorp House, Princess Diana's ancestral estate, during their trip in July.

It has been noted on the estate's website that it will be closed for visitors on July 10 and 11, sparking rumours that the Sussexes might stay there. 

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