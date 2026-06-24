Prince Harry forced to accept King Charles terms before arriving in UK

King Charles and Prince Harry had reportedly made an “agreement” about the forthcoming visit which also included a generous offer from the monarch to settle the issue of their stay.

However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had maintained a silence on the matter, suggesting that they may want to decline it.

After deliberation, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their two children are understood to stay at Buckingham Palace when the visit the UK in a matter of weeks, according to a new report by The Mirror.

The Duke of Sussex has maintained that security of his family is of utmost importance and he cannot risk bringing them to his home country unless he has police protection.

As Harry had been growing “increasingly frustrated” about the delay in the UK Home Office review – it has been six months – he is now forced to reconsider his stance to stay at a royal residence.

“He has grown increasingly frustrated with the whole process and has had to alter his standpoint,” a source close to Harry had said.

“From initially being told a decision would be made within a matter of weeks, it is now more than six months on,” they added.

According to the Home Office sources, “no announcement is imminent” on where the security stands for the Sussexes.

Prince Harry was “determined to travel back to the UK with his family around the Invictus event, so he has finally made the decision to accept the offer of staying at a royal residence which he believes will be sufficient for this trip”.