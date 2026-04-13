Buckingham Palace shares Princess Anne update after her call to Andrew

King Charles' office issued a major update on Princess Anne after she made 'contact' with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

On April 13, the official Instagram page of the royal family released a series of pictures featuring beaming Princess in her position as St. John's Ambulance Youth Commandant-in-Chief.

The statement alongside the photos reads, "The Princess Royal has joined St John Ambulance to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their National Cadet of the Year competition.

"As @StJohn_Ambulance Youth Commandant-in-Chief, HRH met award winners from across four decades of the competition - from this year’s National Cadet of the Year, Emily England, to Simon Stockhill, who was the very first National Cadet of the Year in 1987.

"Since the award was established, many former cadets have progressed to careers in healthcare, medicine and the emergency services."

It is important to mention that the Palace shared details about Princess Anne's latest engagement following reports that she reached out to her lonely brother Andrew, as he lives in exile.