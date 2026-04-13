King, Queen land in US ahead of White House welcome

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands have arrived at Philadelphia International Airport for a three-day visit to the US.

The visit, which will also take them to the capital, Washington, D.C., and the state of Florida, highlights the close relationship between the two countries. It will strengthen a bond that goes far beyond economic ties to delve into cultural and historical aspects.

The visit comes ahead of King Charles and Queen Camilla's upcoming trip to the country on the invitation of Donald Trump.

The Danish royals' trip is part of a roadmap that already took them to Texas and California in 2022, and to New York and Georgia in 2024, solidifying the United States as an indispensable ally in matters of security, innovation and prosperity.

In her first public appearance in the US, the Dutch queen surprised everyone with a look featuring shimmering green stones, giving the British royal Duchess sophie's vibe.

With this first look, Máxima has not only kicked off an intense commercial and political agenda, but has also demonstrated once again that her style is a bridge between European tradition and the international projection of the Netherlands.

The royals will emphasise that cooperation within NATO and strong transatlantic ties are more fundamental than ever to guaranteeing a secure and prosperous future for both nations.

They will also have a dinner with President Donald Trump at the White House, according to the Dutch Royal Family blog Mode Koningin Maxima.