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Finneas sings high praises for Justin Bieber's 'emotional' performance

Finneas pays tribute to Justin Bieber after Coachella headline set

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 13, 2026

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Finneas pays tribute to Justin Bieber for Coachella headline set

Justin Bieber might have received mixed reviews from fans on social media, but Finneas was truly amazed by his performance at Coachella 2026.

The 28-year-old musician took to Instagram on Sunday, April 12, and shared a heartfelt tribute for the Baby hitmaker, 32, who delivered a memorable performance on Saturday.

The Dream hitmaker wrote, "Just gotta say- haven't been moved at a concert like I was at the Bieber set in a long time."

Finneas continued to sing high praises for the headliner, describing the performance as "so emotional and beautiful, voice 10/10, so present in the moment with us, the audience. Anyone going weekend 2 is so lucky."  

Finneas sings high praises for Justin Biebers emotional performance

The music producer and his sister Billie Eilish, who is a big fan of Bieber's, attended the weekend one set which ended up being a laidback, improvised performance in true Bieber fashion.

The Daisies singer pulled up his early hits on YouTube with a stool and a laptop on stage and harmonised with his younger voice.

The Grammy winner also took suggestions from fans on his livestream and went on to perform the songs they requested. 

While many fans loved this approach to the performance, some called it "low effort" and "lazy."

In any case, Bieber's Coachella set was one of the most-talked about topics over the weekend.

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