Taylor Frankie Paul thanks fans after custody ruling

Taylor Frankie Paul isn’t keeping her appreciation a secret.

Days after being granted supervised visitation of her and ex Dakota Mortensen’s 2-year-old son, the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star expressed heartfelt gratitude to those who have supported her throughout the custody battle.

“Just want to say THANK YOU to those that have all helped carry,” the 31-year-old captioned an April 10 Instagram post featuring care packages she’s received. “Nothing but gratitude for these gifts given by different people at different times that have been essential for me through this specific time.”





She added, “Thank you to every message, meal, gift, call, prayer, and support of any kind sent. There is the human side of this and then it gets to a point of it being miraculous when you start to see it from a bigger lens.”

In the first photo of her post, Taylor appeared with tears in her eyes, writing onscreen, “It’s miraculous that every essential or reminder I’ve needed was GIVEN through people.”

Her message came after Dakota was granted temporary custody of their son, following a protective order filed on March 19.

After an April 7 court appearance, Taylor was granted supervised visitation, which will remain in place until the next hearing which is going to be held on April 30.