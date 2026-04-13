Pete Davidson looks back at life-threatening accident: 'Very bad luck'

Pete Davidson reflects on horrifying 2023 car crash

Pete Davidson’s explosive car crash in 2023 was life-threatening but it ended up saving his life in many ways, which the actor can now realise.

The 32-year-old actor and comedian looked back at the accident and shared why it makes him “weirdly” proud at this point in his life.

Speaking about the event, Davidson said, “I’m going, like, 140 miles an hour in a 20 and I blew the stop sign, right? Because I didn’t see it. I was going very fast,” during his comedy show at Las Vegas’ The Fontainebleau on Saturday, April 11.

The Saturday Night Live alum added, “I blew the stop sign, and I had very bad luck. Very bad luck,” in footage obtained by Us Weekly.

However, that wasn’t the worst part as another driver “blew a stop sign” at the same time, “Now, we’re about to hit each other, and I had to make a quick decision. With the way my luck works, if I hit this guy, he’ll die and I’ll be fine.”

Although conscience kicked in, and Davidson told himself “’I’m not killing this guy.’ So I swerve out of the way, right? You’re in a residential [area], you gotta make decisions very fast.”

Another big decision quickly presented itself as he had to quickly decide whether he could crash in a tree or a house. “I’ve seen people dead wrapped around trees, right? We all have. I didn’t want to be a tree death. F--- that. Every year on the day you died, they gather around the tree. All the f---ing Yankee Candles. Goddamn headshots,” he joked.

As Davidson used his survival skills, he drove into he house. But things weren’t as simple.

He added of his predicament, “I skipped over the curb, and I slammed right into it. I slammed right into the garage and I went through the garage, which is pretty good. That’s where cars go. So I slammed through the f---ing garage and I’m trying to get out, but I’m stuck to the f---ing doors going back in. And I started freaking out. … What’s the protocol for this?”

At the time, he began to believe that he was “going to jail” for a break-in, however, Davidson “weirdly” got calm upon realising that he was sober.

“Then I got weirdly proud. I was like, ‘Good for you. You did this the right way,’” added The King of Staten Island actor.