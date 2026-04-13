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Ashlee Jenae death case in Tanzania raises serious questions

Ashly Robinson earlier travelled from Miami to Zanzibar to celebrate her birthday on April 5

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 13, 2026

Ashlee Jenae death case in Tanzania raises serious questions
Ashlee Jenae death case in Tanzania raises serious questions

Ashly Robinson, known online as Ashlee Jenae, has died in Tanzania and her case is now under investigation as her family looks for answers.

The social media personality earlier travelled from Miami to Zanzibar to celebrate her birthday on April 5.

During the trip, her fiancé Joe McCann also proposed to her during a safari, which her family described as a very happy and special moment.

Ashlee was staying at the Zuri Zanzibar resort when she suddenly became unwell as reports say that she was found unconscious in her room and rushed to a nearby medical facility, where she was later declared dead a few hours after being admitted.

However, officials have not shared the cause of death yet.

The late woman’s family has released a statement saying that they are working with local authorities as the investigation continues.

They described her last days as full of love and celebration but continued saying that the sudden loss has left them with many unanswered questions.

A close friend also raised concerns online about the lack of clear official updates from authorities.

So far, no detailed statements have been released by officials in Tanzania or the United States. The investigation into her death is still ongoing.

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