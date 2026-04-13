'Love on the Spectrum' Georgie Harris hard launches romance after Connor split

Georgie Harris is embarking on a new chapter in her love life.

The Love on the Spectrum star revealed her relationship with boyfriend Luke Cardon in an April 12 Instagram post, marking her first public romance since splitting from costar Connor Tomlinson during season four of the Netflix series.

“Luke and I have been waiting for a little time after the series came out to tell you guys about him,” Georgie, 24, wrote. “We have been dating for a while. The series takes about a year to film then they have to decide what are the best scenes to have in LOTS.”

Georgie explained that Luke, who has Williams Syndrome, was her friend for three years before their relationship turned romantic.

“[He] matches my energy,” she added. “I would like you to say Hello to Luke.”

The post featured photos from Valentine’s Day and Prom Possible, showing Georgie in a green halter dress and Luke in a blue suit as they enjoyed crafts, professional pictures, and ice cream.

Her announcement came shortly after Connor’s mother, Lise Smith, shared on her podcast Talk to Me Sis that the breakup was initiated by Connor in July 2025 following a trip to London.

Lise explained that physical distance and differing ideas of intimacy led the pair to part ways.

Connor later clarified in a social media clip that the decision was mutual, saying, “We both talked about it and we ultimately decided that we’re just two different people… so we figured it best we go our separate ways.”

Georgie’s new relationship signals a fresh start after her on screen romance ended, and fans of the Netflix series now have a new love story to follow.