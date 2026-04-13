Lady Amelia Windsor visits goats wearing their future in £240 coat

Lady Amelia Windsor made a countryside outing look like a fashion editorial, turning a simple day with goats into a quietly stylish moment.

The 30-year-old model granddaughter of the Duke of Kent shared glimpses of her farm visit on Instagram on Sunday, where she was seen wandering among goats, soaking up the spring sunshine.

But even surrounded by hay bales and animal pens, she managed to keep things polished.

Her standout piece was a £240 Dynasty Black Cashmere Coat from Spanish label Lagani, known for its soft feel and structured, tailored silhouette inspired by classic 1950s cuts.

The coat’s clean lines and understated detailing gave her farm-day look just enough edge to blur the line between country casual and fashion week cool.

They’re the very animals behind one of fashion’s most luxurious materials.

Cashmere comes from the ultra-soft undercoat of goats, prized for being lightweight, warm, and exceptionally soft, making it a staple in high-end wardrobes worldwide.

Amelia has carved out her own space in the fashion world with a focus on sustainable and independent labels, often leans into pieces that combine craftsmanship with wearability.