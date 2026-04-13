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King Charles's former press veteran Sandy Henney dies

Royal press veteran Sandy Henney honoured as tributes recall her loyalty

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 13, 2026

King Charles&apos;s former press veteran Sandy Henney dies
King Charles’s former press veteran Sandy Henney dies 

Sandy Henney, who once handled press duties for King Charles during his time as Prince of Wales, has died, with tributes painting a picture of a loyal aide who lived life both inside and well beyond royal circles.

Henney spent seven years as press secretary, a role that placed her at the heart of royal media operations during a particularly high-profile era. 

Her time in the job came to an abrupt end in 2000 following a dispute over the release of photographs taken at Prince William’s 18th birthday.

Despite that headline-making chapter, those who knew her remember a sharp, dedicated professional with a dry sense of humour and a deep understanding of the royal beat. 

Royal author Robert Jobson shared a personal tribute, recalling travels with Henney during overseas tours and describing her as a committed Tottenham Hotspur supporter who could recite the club’s historic 1961 Double winning squad.

A funeral service is understood to have taken place last week.

Her career offers a snapshot of the often unseen figures working behind the scenes of the monarchy.

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