King Charles’s former press veteran Sandy Henney dies

Sandy Henney, who once handled press duties for King Charles during his time as Prince of Wales, has died, with tributes painting a picture of a loyal aide who lived life both inside and well beyond royal circles.

Henney spent seven years as press secretary, a role that placed her at the heart of royal media operations during a particularly high-profile era.

Her time in the job came to an abrupt end in 2000 following a dispute over the release of photographs taken at Prince William’s 18th birthday.

Despite that headline-making chapter, those who knew her remember a sharp, dedicated professional with a dry sense of humour and a deep understanding of the royal beat.

Royal author Robert Jobson shared a personal tribute, recalling travels with Henney during overseas tours and describing her as a committed Tottenham Hotspur supporter who could recite the club’s historic 1961 Double winning squad.

A funeral service is understood to have taken place last week.

Her career offers a snapshot of the often unseen figures working behind the scenes of the monarchy.