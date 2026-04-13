Trump sparks outrage after sharing image portraying himself as Christ

United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump has sparked widespread outrage after back-to-back controversial moves, which many declared to be “blasphemous”.

The 47th POTUS took to his Truth Social platform and wrote a scathing critique of Pope Leo XIV and then posted an artificial intelligence (AI)-generated image depicting himself in a Christ-like form.

The image showed the Republican Party leader in religious attire surrounded by his followers, the Statue of Liberty, eagles, military personnel, a nurse and the American flag. The image showed Trump appearing to heal a sick man by putting one of his hands on the patient’s forehead and light emanating from his hands.

The post received widespread criticism from conservative Christians. Former GOP Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene described the post as Trump’s continuation of his “evil tirade” which started on Easter.

She wrote, “I completely denounce this and I am praying against it.”

Another well-known conservative political commentator Michael Knowles said, “I assume someone has already told him, but it behooves the President both spiritually and politically to delete the picture, no matter the intent.”

Earlier, Trump launched a scathing attack against Pope Leo describing the Catholic Church leader as “weak on crime and terrible on foreign policy.”

He criticised the Pope for not supporting the American military operation in Venezuela and its ongoing war against Iran.

Pope Leo responded by saying he has no fear of the U.S. president.

This comes amid widespread criticism of Trump from conservative circles for starting a war against Iran.