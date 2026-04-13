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Aubrey Plaza breaks silence on pregnancy as she shares update from doctor

The 'Parks and Recreation' alum confirms she's expecting her first child with boyfriend Christopher Abott

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 13, 2026

Aubrey Plaza breaks silence on pregnancy as she shares update from doctor
Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abott are becoming first-time parents

Aubrey Plaza just made it official!

Just days after reports of her pregnancy first surfaced, the Parks and Recreation actress confirmed she’s expecting her first child with her boyfriend Christpher Abott. 

According to Page Six, Plaza made the revelation on an upcoming April 20th episode of the Smartless podcast, telling hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett that “there’s a baby inside of me.”

Plaza went on to share how surreal the moment felt, revealing she had just come from a doctor’s appointment.

“Today was a big day. I went to the doctor’s today, and my dog also went to the doctor’s. And both of us — my dog’s getting a scan right now. I got a scan earlier. I’m not kidding,” she explained. “She had to get an ultrasound on her stomach. And then I got an ultrasound on my stomach, and there is a baby in there.”

When asked how she feels about becoming a first-time mom, Plaza kept it honest. “I am [excited]. Yeah. I’ve always wanted, I’ve always wanted, I’ve always wanted to see what that’s all about, you know? It just seems so interesting, that whole thing.”

The news comes after a deeply emotional year for Plaza, whose estranged husband, Jeff Baena, died by suicide in January 2025. 

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