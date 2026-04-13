WhatsApp Web just got 49 new themes: Here’s everything to know

Meta has finally brought personalisation to WhatsApp Web by bringing nearly 50 new chat themes.

According to leaks, the update enables users to change not only chat wallpapers but also message bubble colours.

The themes range from soft pastels to bold, vibrant shades, with various variations of the same colour family.

WhatsApp Web was always the black sheep of the WhatsApp family. Although mobile users have been enjoying background images and coloured bubbles for ages, desktop users were confined to the traditional light and dark modes. This new update will help bridge the gap between the two platforms.

How it works

Users can access the themes via the settings menu on WhatsApp Web. There’s also an option to customise individual chats as well as apply a global default theme.

Notably, these customisations are private. Only the user who selects a theme can view it. Other participants cannot view the changes.

When to expect it

The feature has not rolled out publicly. Even though it has not reached the beta testing phase. Meta has not announced any official date. However, users should keep an eye on future WhatsApp Web beta updates.