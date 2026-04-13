 
Geo News

WhatsApp Web just got 49 new themes: Here's everything to know

WhatsApp web gets colourful overhaul with around 50 new themes

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 13, 2026

WhatsApp Web just got 49 new themes: Here&apos;s everything to know
WhatsApp Web just got 49 new themes: Here’s everything to know

Meta has finally brought personalisation to WhatsApp Web by bringing nearly 50 new chat themes.

According to leaks, the update enables users to change not only chat wallpapers but also message bubble colours.

The themes range from soft pastels to bold, vibrant shades, with various variations of the same colour family.

WhatsApp Web was always the black sheep of the WhatsApp family. Although mobile users have been enjoying background images and coloured bubbles for ages, desktop users were confined to the traditional light and dark modes. This new update will help bridge the gap between the two platforms.

How it works

Users can access the themes via the settings menu on WhatsApp Web. There’s also an option to customise individual chats as well as apply a global default theme.

Notably, these customisations are private. Only the user who selects a theme can view it. Other participants cannot view the changes.

When to expect it

The feature has not rolled out publicly. Even though it has not reached the beta testing phase. Meta has not announced any official date. However, users should keep an eye on future WhatsApp Web beta updates. 

Is Microsoft shutting down Outlook Lite for Android users?
Is Microsoft shutting down Outlook Lite for Android users?
Renowned British TV host Eamonn Holmes speaks for first time since stroke
Renowned British TV host Eamonn Holmes speaks for first time since stroke
Phil Garner, feisty baseball lifer, three-time All-Star, dies aged 76
Phil Garner, feisty baseball lifer, three-time All-Star, dies aged 76
One check, eight golfers: how McIlroy's repeat win topped lifetime of Masters earnings
One check, eight golfers: how McIlroy's repeat win topped lifetime of Masters earnings
Calls for Swalwell to drop governor race after 5 women accuse congressman of sexual assault
Calls for Swalwell to drop governor race after 5 women accuse congressman of sexual assault
Pope Leo XIV calls for end to ‘Madness of War' as US-Iran peace talks begin
Pope Leo XIV calls for end to ‘Madness of War' as US-Iran peace talks begin
AI ‘will destroy' humanities jobs, Palantir CEO warns
AI ‘will destroy' humanities jobs, Palantir CEO warns
Grand Central stabbing: Three stabbed, suspect fatally shot by NYPD
Grand Central stabbing: Three stabbed, suspect fatally shot by NYPD