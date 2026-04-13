The hier to the British throne, Prince William, has received a sad news about a loyal royal aide's death.

Sandy Henney, who served as press secretary to King Charles for seven years, breathed her last 26 years after Prince William photo scandal forced her to quit her job.

Her funeral took place at Worthing Crematorium last week, though no further details surrounding her death have been disclosed.

She reportedly held the position from 1993 until 2000, when the former royal aide departed amid controversy over photographs marking William's 18th birthday.

Henney expereinced some of the most challenging periods in recent royal history, bringing more than two decades of press relations expertise to the role.

She was known for her fierce loyalty to the then-Prince of Wales throughout her time at St James's Palace.

Royal author Robert Jobson paid tribute, writing: "Hung out to dry over the William photo row. Travelled with her on the silly hats tour with Charles.

"A devoted Spurs fan who could name the entire 1961 Double side. Sandy -- they're 18th. You're well out of it. RIP."

Photographer Tim Rooke described her death as "sad news", recalling their time together on King Charles's 1996 Canadian tour.

Broadcaster Simon McCoy remembered her warmly, stating: "She was an absolute joy to work with. Although in opposite sides - press office and media - she was always fair and kind. And also good fun. She was badly let down. I shall miss her."