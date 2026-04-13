Harry and Meghan’s schedule revealed with surprise 'girls’ weekend'

Prince Harry and Meghan are gearing up for a packed return to Australia, with their much talked about visit kicking off on Tuesday, April 14.

The week begins in Melbourne, where the couple will visit the Royal Children’s Hospital, a stop that reflects their ongoing focus on health and community work.

Meghan will also carry out a solo engagement at a women’s shelter, continuing her advocacy around women’s support initiatives.

Later that evening, the pair will meet veteran families at the Australian National Veterans’ Art Museum closely aligned with Harry’s long-standing commitment to the veteran community through the Invictus Games.

Midweek sees the couple split briefly, with Harry heading to the Western Bulldogs HQ to link up with Movember, the global men’s health charity he has supported for years.

He will then travel to Canberra for a series of engagements, including a visit to the Australian War Memorial, time with Indigenous veterans, and attendance at the moving Last Post Ceremony, one of the country’s most significant acts of remembrance.

Back in Melbourne on Thursday, the Sussexes will take part in the Scar Tree Walk with the Koorie Heritage Trust, highlighting Indigenous culture and history, before turning their attention to youth mental health at an event with batyr at Swinburne University.

The day wraps with an appearance at the InterEdge Summit, placing them among leaders in business and social impact.

By Friday, the action will shift to Sydney, where Harry and Meghan will join Invictus Australia for a sailing event on the harbour bringing outdoorsy energy to the schedule before heading to a rugby match featuring the NSW Waratahs, adding a touch of sporting spirit to the visit.

The weekend takes a distinctly Meghan-led turn, with the Duchess hosting what’s been described as a “girls’ weekend like no other” tied to her Her Best Life podcast community.

Expect a more informal, lifestyle-focused atmosphere as she connects with audiences in a way that blends media, wellness and community building.