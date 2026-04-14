Meghan Markle’s green moment sparks more talk than Netflix party

Meghan Markle caught attention for more than one reason at Montecito gathering where a simple outfit choice quickly became the evening’s most talked-about moment.

Arriving alongside Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex opted for an olive green dress that closely matched the look worn by the night’s guest of honour, actress Carey Mulligan.

With most attendees sticking to a black-and-white dress code, the near-twinning moment didn’t go unnoticed.

The event, celebrating the second season of Netflix’s Beef, drew a high-profile crowd including Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry and Riverdale star Charles Melton, who appears alongside Mulligan in the upcoming series.

Set to premiere on April 16, the show has already built a strong following after its first season’s critical success.

Fashion watchers were quick to weigh in online, with some questioning whether the colour choice was a coincidence particularly as Meghan is often associated with softer, neutral palettes.

Others said the unexpected match-up may have contributed to her lower profile in some of the evening’s group photos.

The moment also came just weeks after Mulligan was honoured with a CBE at Windsor Castle by King Charles, recognising her contributions to drama following a career filled with acclaimed performances and award nominations.