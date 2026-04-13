Ruby Rose accuses Katy Perry of sexual assault: Full controversy explained

Actress Ruby Rose has claimed that pop superstar Katy Perry has sexually assaulted her.

The 40-year-old Australian actress alleged that the incident occurred nearly 20 years ago at an Australian nightclub.

However, all claims have been denied by the Perrys’ spokesperson.

The representatives call them “dangerous, reckless lies.”

The Orange Is the New Black actress opened up about the assault in a series of posts on Threads on Sunday, April 12.

Rose wrote: “Katy Perry sexually assaulted me at Spice Market nightclub in Melbourne.”

Further adding up, she said she was in her “early 20s” when the incident took place.

“It has taken almost 2 decades to say this publicly. Though I am so grateful to have made it long enough to find my voice, it just shows how much of an impact trauma and sexual assault take,” she added.

Rose gave graphic descriptions of the incident in further posts, stating that Perry had come up to her when she was sitting on her friend’s lap. Rose also stated that Perry had written recommendations for her visa application to enter the United States.

Katy Perry’s response

Katy Perry has not directly addressed the allegations yet. However, a representative has issued a firm denial to USA TODAY with a statement that reads: “Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named.”

Rose’s history of allegations

In 2020, Rose said goodbye to CW’s “Batwoman.” Later, she accused producers and executives of misconduct. Responding to those allegations, Warner Bros. called those allegations as “revisionist history,” claiming she was fired “based on multiple complaints about workplace behaviour.”

She also stated that she would report the matter to the police in Melbourne. She then admitted, "I did it," but it is still uncertain whether she reported it formally to the police.

Perry had been accused of misconduct before, and one such instance involved an actor named Josh Kloss in 2019.