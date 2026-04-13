Anna Kepner murder case: Teen stepbrother charged with murder, sexual abuse

A 16-year-old stepbrother has been charged with murdering his stepsister, Anna Kepner, on a Carnival cruise ship. The victim, 18, was found dead in November 2025 during a family vacation.

Federal prosecutors charged the boy, identified only as T.H. due to his age, with murder and sexual assault. The charges were filed in February 2026 but kept secret. They were made public last Friday.

Prosecutors say T.H. attacked and killed Anna while the ship was sailing in international waters. The medical examiner ruled her cause of death as mechanical asphyxiation.

The Carnival Horizon ship returned to Miami on November 8, 2025, the day after Anna was found dead.

T.H. has not been jailed due to his young age. A judge released him into the care of a guardian, not his parents.

Anna's father, Chris Kepner, said Monday that "justice needs to be served." He added that T.H. should be behind bars. He previously described losing his daughter as "a pain that will never fully heal."

T.H. is the son of Shauntel Hudson Kepner, who married Chris Kepner in December 2024. The FBI is leading the investigation.

Anna was a high school senior and cheerleader. She had dreams of cheering at the University of Georgia. Her friends describe her as bubbly, outgoing, and deeply loving toward her siblings.

Anna’s family says they will keep speaking out to make sure her case is not forgotten.