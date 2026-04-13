 
Geo News

Anna Kepner murder case: Teen stepbrother charged with murder, sexual abuse

T.H. has not been jailed due to his young age

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 13, 2026

Anna Kepner murder case: Teen stepbrother charged with murder, sexual abuse
Anna Kepner murder case: Teen stepbrother charged with murder, sexual abuse

A 16-year-old stepbrother has been charged with murdering his stepsister, Anna Kepner, on a Carnival cruise ship. The victim, 18, was found dead in November 2025 during a family vacation.

Federal prosecutors charged the boy, identified only as T.H. due to his age, with murder and sexual assault. The charges were filed in February 2026 but kept secret. They were made public last Friday.

Prosecutors say T.H. attacked and killed Anna while the ship was sailing in international waters. The medical examiner ruled her cause of death as mechanical asphyxiation.

The Carnival Horizon ship returned to Miami on November 8, 2025, the day after Anna was found dead.

T.H. has not been jailed due to his young age. A judge released him into the care of a guardian, not his parents.

Anna's father, Chris Kepner, said Monday that "justice needs to be served." He added that T.H. should be behind bars. He previously described losing his daughter as "a pain that will never fully heal."

T.H. is the son of Shauntel Hudson Kepner, who married Chris Kepner in December 2024. The FBI is leading the investigation.

Anna was a high school senior and cheerleader. She had dreams of cheering at the University of Georgia. Her friends describe her as bubbly, outgoing, and deeply loving toward her siblings.

Anna’s family says they will keep speaking out to make sure her case is not forgotten.

Ruby Rose accuses Katy Perry of sexual assault: Full controversy explained
Ruby Rose accuses Katy Perry of sexual assault: Full controversy explained
Who will reach Moon first? Musk, Bezos compete for NASA contracts
Who will reach Moon first? Musk, Bezos compete for NASA contracts
Bahamas missing woman: Here's key updates on Brian Hooker as custody deadline nears
Bahamas missing woman: Here's key updates on Brian Hooker as custody deadline nears
WhatsApp Web just got 49 new themes: Here's everything to know
WhatsApp Web just got 49 new themes: Here's everything to know
World's largest iceberg A-23A breaks apart ahead of its 40th birthday
World's largest iceberg A-23A breaks apart ahead of its 40th birthday
US flights current situation: Everything to know about which are resuming, which are delayed
US flights current situation: Everything to know about which are resuming, which are delayed
Trump sparks outrage after sharing image portraying himself as Christ
Trump sparks outrage after sharing image portraying himself as Christ
Matchup Monday: Guardians to start 3-game series at Cardinals—TV, time, streaming tonight
Matchup Monday: Guardians to start 3-game series at Cardinals—TV, time, streaming tonight