Who will win 2026 NBA finals: Here are experts' tops picks

With the NBA postseason approaching, fans are rooting for their favourite teams.

The play-in tournament is scheduled for Tuesday, April 14, with the full first round starting this weekend.

This tournament holds great significance as the final 7th and 8th seed playoff spots for both the Eastern and Western conferences.

The OKC Thunder are heavy favourites in the playoffs to once again win the crown. With their dominant performance during the regular season, it is not surprising that the defending champion’s support spans beyond the expert circles into casual fans.

However, their road to victory is far from easy.

The new team to watch out for is Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs, who have quickly become everybody's favourite dark horse.

There are many who think that the Spurs could win a title way before everyone expected them to do so. The ability of Victor Wembanyama to change things on both sides of the floor is what makes him comparable to other great playoff players.

Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets can’t be overlooked. The Denver Nuggets have won their last 12 games and are healthy coming into the playoffs. They are widely considered to still have one of the best players in the league who can outperform any young player.

Where to watch the 2026 NBA finals?

Fans can easily broadcast the 2026 NBA finals on ABC. Through TV services of ABC, such as YouTube TV, Fubo, or Hulu+ Live TV, users can easily stream it. However, NBC and Prime Video have extensive 2026 playoff coverage.