Don Jr.’s wedding napkins just became internet sensation: Here’s why

Donald Trump Jr. and his new wife, Bettina Trump, have released a BTS wedding video, providing a glimpse of their luxurious tropical nuptials.

The couple shared the video on their social media with the caption: “The night I married my best friend, my love, and my forever. Bettina, you have brought so much peace, joy, and light into my life.”

However, one thing people noticed more was the napkins at the wedding. The napkins went viral due to the viral romantic quotes from Jane Austen and Victor Hugo.

In a post shared by Ivanka Trump on her Instagram, the napkin featured the quote: “To love or have loved, that is enough. Ask nothing further. There is no other pearl to be found in the dark folds of life.”

The venue of the wedding was Little Pipe Cay, a private 38-acre island featuring luxury cottages, butler service, and a private chapel. Less than 50 guests were invited to the ceremony. However, the notable absentee was President Trump.



The wedding video shows Don Jr. reading handwritten vows and a personalised detail inside his jacket, i.e., the letter “B” outlined with a heart.