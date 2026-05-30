California at high risk of new disaster spreading with ‘terrifying speed’: See all details

A fast-moving invasion of golden mussels is wreaking havoc on California’s water infrastructure, triggering local emergencies and sparking urgent action at the state Capitol.

First discovered in California in 2024, the invasive species has since spread through an entire water district’s distribution system in less than a year.

To deal with it, authorities have launched a 30-day chemical eradication campaign that costs around $3 million. Additionally, local emergencies have been declared in both Kern and San Joaquin counties.

What are golden mussels?

Golden mussels, scientifically known as Limnoperna fortunei, are freshwater molluscs native to China and Southeast Asia. They grow up to 1.75 inches and have wedge-shaped shells that range in colour from golden yellow to dark brown.

Golden mussels attach themselves to hard underwater surfaces with the help of byssal threads. Due to their dense, sharp colonies, they clog water intake pipes, dam screens, hydroelectric facilities, and boat motors, causing major infrastructure damage.

They also consume significant quantities of microscopic plants and animals, which initiate ecological disaster as native fish and shellfish starve.

It is not an isolated case either; nationally, federal agencies put the cost of damages caused by invasive species at well over $120 billion a year. Almost 14,700 non-indigenous species have been documented to be found in the United States.

Assemblymember Rhodia Ransom at the California State Capitol has introduced Assembly Bill 2032 to strengthen the state’s response. For now, agencies face lengthy permitting processes before they can even scrape mussels off infrastructure.

Ransom said, “The water managers on the ground are ready to go.”

“They want to remove the mussels and test new treatments, but they can’t do that without something like this bill passed.”

Authorities request the public to aid by cleaning boats and gear thoroughly before moving between waterways, never releasing exotic pets into the wild, and avoiding the transport of plants and firewood across state lines.