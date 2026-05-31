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PSG wins Champions League, beats Arsenal on penalties in Budapest thriller

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) edge Arsenal in shootout to win back-to-back Champions League Titles
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 31, 2026

PSG wins Champions League, beats Arsenal on penalties in Budapest thriller
PSG wins Champions League, beats Arsenal on penalties in Budapest thriller

Paris Saint-Germain have secured victory in the Champions League 2020 against Arsenal.

The French champions defeated Arsenal 4-3 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw to secure their second consecutive Champions League title.

Arsenal got the perfect start through Kai Havertz. However, Ousmane Dembélé levelled things up after half-time through a penalty kick. This pushed the game into extra time, which was followed by penalties to determine the winner.

The shootout brought a dramatic turn. Eberechi Eze was able to score with penalty attempts for Arsenal until PSG’s goalkeeper managed to deny him one. After that, Gabriel Magalhães took the chance for his team but scored his shot high above the goal line.

The win marks a historic achievement for the Parisian club. The PSG has now become the second team in Champions League history to secure consecutive titles, joining Real Madrid, which secured the title three times, including a three-peat from 2016 to 2018.

The match took place at Puskas Arena in Budapest, a 67,000-capacity stadium named after Ferenc Puskas, an international football star who played for Hungary and Real Madrid.

In Arsenal's case, defeat continues their agony in search of a first-ever Champions League crown, as they have been defeated twice in the European competition's final, once by Barcelona in 2006.

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