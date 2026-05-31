Meteor explodes over Massachusetts skies, scientists confirm cause of loud boom

A loud boom recently heard across parts of coastal Massachusetts left residents across the area startled, sparking speculation that it could have been caused by a sonic activity or an unusual weather event.

Scientists have now confirmed that the sound was caused by a meteor exploding high above the region.

The unexpected incident was reported along the Massachusetts coastline, where several people described hearing a sudden, thunder-like blast despite clear skies.

Some initially assumed that it could be related to aircraft activity or military operations, but no official explanation confirmed their theories.

Experts later suggested the most likely cause was a small meteor entering Earth’s atmosphere and disintegrating before reaching the ground.

When meteors break apart mid-air, they can create powerful shockwaves that travel long distances, sometimes producing a loud sonic boom-like sound.

Although meteors regularly enter Earth’s atmosphere, most go unnoticed. However, when a larger fragment burns up at a lower altitude or explodes due to atmospheric pressure, it can create a visible flash or audible explosion known as a “fireball event.”

Authorities have not reported any damage or injuries connected to the incident. No debris has been recovered so far. Scientists say events like this are rare but not unusual on a global scale.