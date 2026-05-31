Trump’s latest medical report reveals truth about bruised hands, swollen ankles

United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump’s health has been under constant scrutiny since he returned to the Oval Office for his second term last year.

In a memo released by the White House on Friday, the 47th POTUS’s physician declared him to be in excellent health despite having leg swelling and hand bruising.

Dr Sean Barbabella said the 79-year-old Commander-in-Chief is fully fit to perform all the duties of the Head of State.

He said: “President Trump remains ​in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and overall physical function.”

The medical examination at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center marked his third visit to the facility in the first 13 months of his second term.

Trump’s reports have been closely monitored since last year after pictures released last year revealed bruised hands, blotchy neck and swollen ankles.

The physician said Trump’s leg swelling has improved since last year, adding the hand bruising is consistent with minor soft tissue damage linked to frequent hand shaking. He said it was common and benign.

Trump, who frequently touts his energy levels and often refers to former U.S. President Joe Biden as “Sleepy Joe,” is the oldest person to assume the presidency.

Dr Sean advised Trump to take low-dose aspirin, increase physical activity and lose some weight.