Justin Bieber Coachella performance marks major career moment

At Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, where chaos meets glitter and everyone forgets what day it is, one person showed up with a very clear mission – support Justin Bieber.

Enter DJ Tay James, Bieber’s ride-or-die for the past 15 years, who made it very clear he was not there for the vibes… unless Bieber was involved.

"I'm only here for Justin. If he wasn't gracing the stage, I'd be at home," James admitted.

Fair enough.

Bieber, now 32, hit the stage in Indio for his first of two headline performances – and according to Janes, this was not just another show. This was personal.

"I've been with him for 15 years, and this is something that I know he's always wanted to do," James said. "And he's doing it his way, and I'm happy for him."

Translation: no rules, just Bieber.

Before the big moment, James warmed up at a pre-party brunch (yes, that’s a thing) with a spicy lemonade in hand, calling it "the best way to kick off the big day." Honestly, hydration but make it Coachella 2026.

"At this point, I am a seasoned vet. I feel like I have mad championship rings of surviving Coachella," he joked.

But beneath the festival flex, there’s real loyalty.

"It's not even like a friendship — it's more like a brotherhood. And for me, that's the most important thing."

And for James, this is not just a job anymore.

"It's not work. When you're working with friends, it's not work at all."

From DJ to creative partner, he’s seen Bieber’s evolution up close – and now, front row at one of his biggest moments yet.