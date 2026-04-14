Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding buzz gets reality check

If the internet had its way, Taylor Swift would already be walking down the aisle with Travis Kelce – probably in a seaside ceremony with perfect lightning and a surprise acoustic set.

Reality check: not so fast.

Rumours recently spiraled out of control, pointing to a supposed June wedding in Watch Hill, Rhode Island – the same coastal enclave where Swift owns a well-known home.

Fans got so invested, the chatter made its own way from TikTok theories… straight into a city council meeting.

Yes, really.

Officials in Westerly, the town overseeing Watch Hill, had to step in and clear things up. Town manager Shawn Lacey addressed the buzz directly. "We have no knowledge of a wedding taking place in June," Lacey said. "If there was one taking place in June, we would certainly have knowledge of it by now."

Translation: no invites, no tents, no secret Swift wedding.

Laced added that while officials sometimes prepare for high-profile visitors (because, well, it’s Taylor Swift), there’s been zero formal planning.

And let’s be honest – pulling off a celebrity wedding that scale without anyone noticing? Nearly impossible.

"We would certainly have knowledge of it by now."

Even with that, the rumour mill is not slowing down. Now the internet has pivoted to New York City, tossing around vague July dates like confetti.

Meanwhile, Swift and Kelce are doing what they do best – staying quiet and letting everyone else do the talking.

For now, it’s all speculation, no confirmation… and definitely no aisle in sight.