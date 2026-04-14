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Prince Harry takes lead in Australia interview, Meghan Markle gets ignored

Prince Harry makes first statement on Australia trip as non-working royal

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 14, 2026

Prince Harry takes lead in Australia interview, Meghan Markle gets ignored
Prince Harry takes lead in Australia interview, Meghan Markle gets ignored

Prince Harry reacted to his second visit to Australia in his first brief media interaction, but it appears that Meghan Markle was ignored.

On April 14, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Australia to undertake private, business, and philanthropic engagements.

First, the couple visited Melbourne’s Royal Children’s Hospital and received a warm welcome.

Then, dressed in chic attire, Harry and Meghan arrived at the Australian National Veterans Arts Museum (ANVAM) in Southbank.

As they were entering a building, a reporter from Nine News approached Harry, asking about his feelings.

She asked, "Are you enjoying being in Australia?" In response, the Duke of Sussex said, "Yes, it's wonderful. It's great to be back."

"Anything to say to the Australian public?" the media person said.

Harry expressed his immense gratitude, stating, "Thanks for having us back."

During this brief interaction, it was clear that the reporter only addressed Harry, excluding Meghan from the conversation.

Despite this, the Duchess of Sussex kept on smiling for the people and cameras. 

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