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Prince Harry, Meghan honour King Charles, Diana with special nod

Prince Harry, Meghan double down on their olive branch to royals with meaningful gesture in Australia

By
A. Akmal
|

Published April 14, 2026

Prince Harry, Meghan honour King Charles, Diana with special nod

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not be working royals anymore but they have not forgotten protocol and the unspoken tradition of paying tribute to key members of the family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had reportedly informed Buckingham Palace prior to publicly announcing the Australia visit, which was considered an effort to deescalate the tensions that have been caused by the years-long feud.

In another show of support and reaffirming their stance on making peace, Harry and Meghan seemed to have sent a nod to King Charles and the late Princess Diana with a meaningful gesture.

The first engagement of the tour was at the Royal Children’s Hospital, Melbourne. A massive crowd was waiting for the couple as they arrived to meet with the patients, their families and staff, who lined up to welcome them.

Prince Harry, Meghan honour King Charles, Diana with special nod

The visit was a nod to the future King Charles and Princess Diana who made a similar visit in October 1985, during their 13-day tour of Australia. They had toured the leading paediatric care hub, where Diana was seen lovingly meeting with the children.

Meghan and Harry were also seen in their element as they knelt down to speak to the young children being treated at the facility.

Prince Harry clearly held a lot of excitement for the visit and to walk in the same footsteps as his two parents. When he was asked about what he was looking forward to during this visit, he responded, via People: “Everything!”

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