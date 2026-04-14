Prince Edward resumes King Charles mission after emotional reunion

Prince Edward returned to the spotlight as he continued his royal duty after his and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's most talked-about meeting.

The Duke of Edinburgh resumed King Charles' mission after an emotional reunion with his lonely brother at dinner.

As per the royal family's fan page, the Duke of Edinburgh, who is a Patron of National Youth Orchestras of Scotland, became part of a "rehearsal at the City Halls and Old Fruitmarket on April 11, 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland."

Edward's outing came after reports claimed that he reached out to Andrew alongside his wife, Duchess Sophie, on Easter.

After his royal titles were taken away and his eviction from the Royal Lodge, the former Duke of York has reportedly not been doing well. Especially his mental health has been affected, said the sources.

Jennie Bond, a royal commentator, told the Mirror that there is no doubt in this fact that Edward is loyal to the Crown, but as a sibling, the emotional connection is still there.

She said, "No one has any idea what Edward and Sophie discussed with Andrew... I think this was much more of a chance for Edward to check up on his brother’s mental and physical well-being."

Also, following the 'secret' meeting, some of the fans expressed their displeasure over Edward and Sophie's reunion with Andrew, raising questions about Epstein victims.

But King Charles' assigning key duties to the royal couple showcased their powerful position within the family.